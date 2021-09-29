Joke Silva Celebrates 60th Birthday With Lovely Pictures

Shared With Caption …

Ten years ago today on my 50th birthday we had our renewal of vows in Freedom Park on Lagos Island. Pastor Tony Rapu remarried us..Sir J and I. Six pastors were also part of the team that officiated. In the congregation was my Mum Dr (Mrs) Abimbola Silva. She had taken a wine and white Ankara as aso ebi for the family. My aunties Mrs Gbemi Rosiji,Aunty Olga Miller,Aunty Fracesca Emmanuel were all there. All of them in their 80s…all of them now on the otherside of eternity. My almost twin sister Bisi was also there. She too is on the otherside of eternity. With my Dad and my late daughter. I believe that’s what happens the older we get…the more milestones we hit. Memories of those we have loved and lost. However being on this side of eternity is soo good too. Challenging …definitely especially the last 5years. Wawoo. A massive thank you to my sons Soji @mrjacobs_jnr and Gbenga @oj_poetry , my daughter Blessing @_blessing_douglas and grandaughter Dayo @atarahbaby for making these years bearable. Also my staff…Paulina,Micheal,John. Without this team this last 5years would have been impossible. Now the big 60 is here and I thank God for His oh so massive mercies. Yes that’s it. Gratitude for health,for love of family and friends. Thank you Lord. Dress by: @lanredasilvaajayi Photo by: @badmantej



