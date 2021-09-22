Joseph Chukwudi: Delta Corper Goes Missing (Photo)

Update from Siggy.ng

The family of Joseph have solicited with the general public to help reveal the where-about of their son, Joseph Chukwudi Samuel, who until time of disappearance was a Corp member serving in Asaba, Delta State.

He was said to have embarked on a journey to go to a bank for issues with his account. He was last seen on the 16th of September, 2021, Siggy reports.

Siggy.ng has learnt that the missing corp member is a graduate of Mechanical engineering, University of Benin.

