Joseph Chukwudi: Delta Corper Goes Missing (Photo)

Update from Siggy.ng
The family of Joseph have solicited with the general public to help reveal the where-about of their son, Joseph Chukwudi Samuel, who until time of disappearance was a Corp member serving in Asaba, Delta State.
He was said to have embarked on a journey to go to a bank for issues with his account. He was last seen on the 16th of September, 2021, Siggy reports.
Siggy.ng has learnt that the missing corp member is a graduate of Mechanical engineering, University of Benin.
https://siggy.ng/joseph-chukwudi-nysc-corp-member-gone-missing-photo/