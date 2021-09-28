Journalist, Norah Okafor Sues EFCC, Demands N20m Compensation For Home Invasion (Pix)

See previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6767588/nora-okafors-ordeal-efcc-25

An Abia-based journalist, Norah Okafor has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over the invasion of her home at Ehimiri housing estate Umuahia, Abia State on September 23, 2021, ABN TV reports.

Okafor is seeking compensation of N20m for Exemplary and General damage caused by this alleged invasion as well as a public apology for violation of her fundamental human rights from the anti-graft agency.

She insists that the invasion of her home by masked EFCC operatives on the 23 day of September, 2021 at about 1:36am without any notice or invitation by the EFCC for any investigation, violates her right to dignity of human person, personal liberty, and freedom of movement as guaranteed by Sections 34, 35, 37 &41 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

ABN TV had brought you a report that Okafor’s home was broken, doors and fences allegedly damaged by the EFCC operatives who forced their way into her apartment.

It was however discovered that they were in the wrong venue for what appears to be a sting operation.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/09/abia-journalist-norah-okafor-sues-efcc-demands-n20m-compensation-over-home-invasion-see-attached-documents/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...