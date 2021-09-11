Jubilee Syringe To Start Exportation To Germany

Nigerian company to export syringes to Germany – Official

In a move that could become a major boost to the Nigerian economy, a syringe manufacturing company in the country is set to export its products to Germany.

The company, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Ltd, is based in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south.

Owned by a Turkish national, Onur Kumral, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Ltd is one of the several industries attracted to Akwa Ibom State by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/business/business-news/484179-nigerian-company-to-export-syringes-to-germany-official.html

