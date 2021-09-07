Justin Trudeau Pelted With Gravel During Campaign Trail In Ontario

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada was pelted with gravel during a campaign trail in Ontario.

Trudeau, first elected Prime Minister in 2015, has led the country since October 2019 with a minority Government. Winning a majority would mean he would no longer need to rely on opposition parties to advance his agenda and stay in power.

He believes he has done very well and the opposition has no traction hence he called for a snap election on September 20, 2021.

The next fixed election date was October 2023, but a Prime Minister may at any time request the Governor-General dissolve Parliament — the step that triggers an election.

Trudeau, 49, met Governor General Mary Simon, Queen Elizabeth II’s representative in Canada, on Sunday, and she granted his request.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaEIQrbgCvs

CONDEMNATION

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7O_u_MHJ9Y

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...