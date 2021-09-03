Juventus Rejects Man Utd’s Cavani Offer Despite Ronaldo’s Transfer

Juventus rejected the opportunity to sign Edinson Cavani from Manchester United, shortly after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier League side.

The former Serie A champions allowed Ronaldo to leave for £19.6m.

The 36-year-old’s exit left Juve light in their attack, but they eventually signed Moise Kean on loan from Everton.

Calciomercato, however, reports they were offered the chance to land Cavani from United.

Cavani moved to Old Trafford last summer and proved to be a big hit, but he might find his game time limited with Ronaldo’s arrival.

It is understood he was offered to both Juventus and Barcelona. .

However, the Italian club “never took Cavani into consideration” with the issue thought to be a financial one.

The striker pockets €9m-a-year in Manchester and the Serie A outfit are in a difficult economic situation.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/03/juventus-rejects-man-utds-cavani-offer-despite-ronaldos-transfer/

