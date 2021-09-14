Kabba Prison Attack: Most Of The Escaped Inmates Re-Arrested – Kogi Govt

The kogi State Government says majority of prisoners who escaped from the Kabba Custodial Centre following attack on the facility by gunmen, have been re-arrested.

The government said it has confidence in the ability of the country’s security agencies to unmask those behind the attack on Kabba Custodial Centre.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo said this in a statement confirming the sttack in Lokoja on Monday.

Fanwo said investigations were still on to clearly ascertain the number of inmates that escaped from the Centre. He however said two security operatives were killed by the gunmen.

“The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) is currently at the Centre with the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and the Commander, Army Records, Lokoja.

“Security Agencies have zeroed in to ensure those who escaped are rearrested as well as trail the masterminds of the attack.

“We have confidence in our security agencies to unmask the masterminds responsible for the attack and get them

apprehended.

“Our security network has led to the rearrest of majority of the inmates that escaped as some have also come back to the centre on their own.

“Security agencies, traditional rulers and local hunters are working in synergy to ensure normalcy.

“We urge Kogi citizens and citizens of neighbouring states to help volunteer information that will ensure the apprehension of the masterminds of the dastardly act.

“Our people should go about their normal businesses as security agencies are doing their best to ensure security of lives and property in the face of the unfortunate breach,” he said.

It would be recalled that unknown gunmen on Monday night, attacked the correctional facility in Kabba, headquarter of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, LGA killing some security operatives and setting more than two hundreds inmates free.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/09/13/kabba-attack-majority-of-escaped-prisoners-re-arrested-kogi-govt/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...