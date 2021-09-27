Kaduna: PDP Floors APC, Wins Kajuru LG Election

Ibrahim Gajere of Peoples Democratic, Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Kajuru Local Government chairmanship election.

The Returning Officer, Dr Ibrahim DanMaraya, announced the results of the election on Sunday, NAN reports.

DanMaraya said Gajere polled 14,432 votes to defeat the immediate past LG Chairman and All Progressives (APC) candidate, Cafra Caino, who scored 9,095 votes.

Additionally, the PDP won nine councillorship seats, while the ruling APC took one.

The Kaduna State lndependent National Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) moved the conduct from September 4 to September 25 over security concerns.

Three weeks ago, PDP candidate for Kaura LG election, Mathias Siman was declared winner.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Mande Hosea announced that Siman polled 19,505 votes to defeat APC’s Adamu Donatus who got 10,942 votes.

The APC also lost in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s polling unit – 01 Ungwan Sarki – in the Kaduna North LG election.

After voting ended in the ward, the Presiding Officer, Muhammad Sani said APC scored 62 votes, while PDP polled 86 votes. The PDP floored the APC in the councilorship election.

In his reaction, El-Rufai explained that his party lost because it did not manipulate the e-voting machines.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/Kaduna-PDP-floors-APC-again-wins-Kajuru-LG-election

