Kangaroo Rescued From Freezing Lake In Australia (Pix, Video)

HEART WARMING RESCUE : Exhausted kangaroo is pulled out of a freezing lake by two complete strangers in heartwarming rescue – before offering one man a handshake in return

A frightened and exhausted kangaroo has been pulled to safety by two men willing to wade into chilly waters in a heartwarming rescue.

David Boyd shared the rescue footage to Facebook after he had seen the kangaroo stuck in the freezing waters of Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra on Tuesday morning.

The video showed two men slowly move their way to the frightened kangaroo in the water with their arms out, calling for the roo to come closer to them.

The little roo can be seen shivering while looking at both men who were carefully approaching.

As soon as the man on the left reached out to grab the kangaroo, it began to throw its arms around in fear.

Luckily, the two men were able to grab a hold of the worried roo and lift it to safety onto the promenade, where a third man was waiting to assist.

As many passers-by watched on, the third man tried to calm it down.

The three men managed to calm the kangaroo as it extended its arm to one of them in what Mr Boyd thought was a way of showing appreciation.

‘Aw, he’s thanking ya,’ Mr Boyd can be heard saying behind the camera.

Mr Boyd wrote on the social media platform that the kangaroo was in a bit of shock, and it took about 30 minutes for the animal to perk up again.

Many users have commended the men on jumping in and saving the roo.

One user wrote: ‘That has made my day.’

While another said: ‘Omg that’s so amazing! Thank goodness people were around to see him in there or he would’ve frozen’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7eAE9Pm4cA

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10011813/amp/A-tired-kangaroo-pulled-freezing-waters-Canberra-safety-heartwarming-rescue.html

