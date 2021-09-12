Karibe Ojigwe: Ex-Super Eagles Footballer Nominated Commissioner In Abia State

The Executive Governor of Abia State, Victor Okezie Ikpeazu has forwarded some names as Commissioner Nominees to the Abia State House of Assembly for Screening.

One of the 27 nominees is Pascal Karibe Ojigwe.



SOURCE

Ojigwe (born 11 December 1976) is a Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a defender or defensive midfielder.

Ojigwe started and ended his footballing career with the Peoples Elephant, Enyimba International FC in 1993 and 2007 respectively.

The Aba-born ex-footballer was part of the Golden Eaglets side that won the Japan 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and was part of the Super Eagles side at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations held in Mali (Nigeria finished with Bronze).

He won the Bundesliga title with FC Kaiserslautern in the 1997/1998 season.

Ojigwe was also part of the Bayer Leverkusen side that finished second in the Bundesliga in 2002, also losing the UEFA Champions League final and DFK-Pokal final (German Cup) the same year.

He played for a host of German clubs like FC Koln, 1860 Munchen and Borussia Monchengladbach. He holds a German citizenship.

mynd44 mukina2

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...