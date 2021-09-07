Katsina University Expels Snakes, Other Reptiles From Campus

KATSINA – In an effort to get rid of snakes and other reptiles in the entire campus, the Management of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina State, has succeeded in expelling a large number of snakes within the environment of the institution.

The University management in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday said the effort paid off through one of the regular fumigation exercises held at the institution.

It stated that the University authority usually conducts fumigation exercise fortnightly to ward off reptiles, snakes and other insects to make the university habitable to its staff, students and its guests.

“Besides the fumigation exercise, clearing of bushes and shrubs is carried out to beautify the university surroundings and to chase away reptiles and other rodents for all members of the University community to feel safe and move freely without any fear.

“Now that the rainy season is at its peak, students and all members of the university community are strongly encouraged to report immediately any suspicious movement of reptiles to the university authorities for prompt action,” the statement added.

The University authority however assured that it would continue to safeguard the lives of its staff, students and other visitors by being proactive in tackling all challenges that pose a threat to lives within the campus.

“Staff and students are encouraged to go about their normal businesses as the university management is ready to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” the statement concluded.



