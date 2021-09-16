Kenyan Girl Hits The Streets In Uniform With Placard To Beg For Her School Fees (Pix)

A young girl identified as Mellan Njeri, a form two student at Kihumbu-ini Secondary School in Murang’a county, Kenya has taken to the streets to beg for help with school fees. To get the attention of would-be well-wishers, Njeri traversed Nairobi’s Central Business District carrying a placard with the words “please help me with school fees.”

The Standard reports that the teenager was sent home over arrears of KSh 29,177 (N109,175).

Reports indicate that as of 1:45 pm, the student and her friend Mary Wanjiru had already covered Langata Road, Parliament Road, Processional Way, Kenyatta Avenue, and Moi Avenue in Kenya but were yet to raise even a paltry KSh 500 (N1,870.92).

[i]“We arrived at the city centre around 8 am. She is my friend and neighbour that is why I accompanied her since I know her and the family,” [/i]Njeri’s friend said.

The 15-year-old, who was dressed in her full school uniform, explained that she was sent out of the institution over the arrears on September 10 but her mother could not raise the money needed.

https://wondertvmedia.com/young-girl-hits-the-streets-in-uniform-with-a-placard-to-beg-for-her-school-fees/

