Kenyan Girl Who Begged For School Fees On The Streets Gets Scholarship (Pix)

Update: Young girl who was on the streets with a placard begging for her school fees, finally gets help

Read previous thread here

A young girl, Mellan Njeri, who was pictured trekking on the streets of Nairobi with a placard requesting help with fees has received help from well-wishers.

The help came a day after Mellan’s photos went viral.

WonderTV Media earlier reported that one Mellan Njeri was spotted in a school uniform on the streets of Nairobi begging for help regarding her school fees.

Njeri, clad in full school uniform, moved from one street to the other hoping to raise the school fees arrears of KSh 29,000 required for her to be allowed back into school.

Njeri is a Form Two student at Kihumbu-ini Secondary School in Murang’a county. As of yesterday afternoon, her efforts had not paid much though as she had not raised more than KSh 500.

That, however, is all be behind her as well-wishers led by a philanthropist, Ndungu Nyoro has today come together to contribute towards the teenager’s needs.

In a post on his Facebook page, the philanthropist revealed that he has received funds that will go towards clearing the balance so that the girl sits for her upcoming exams without worries. He disclosed that he had KSh 30,000 from one Dave Kim Kioko, which was enough to sort the arrears.

“We have also received KSh 10,000 from a friend in the diaspora towards the same, and another friend also sent KSh 5,000”, he wrote.

The good news does not end there as it emerged that the Affecto family had committed to seeing the brave girl clear high school.

In his words, that is a journey of friendship and faith that will, hopefully, bring a different story not only to Melanie but also to her mum and younger siblings.

“I pray one day her tears will be turned to tears of joy. Because she will overcome the shame of poverty. Kihumbu-ini Girls please take good care of our champ”, he maintained.

Earlier on, Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga had also expressed interest in meeting the girl and helping her out.

“Kindly share her parents’ contact if you have it or bring her to my office at KICC. I am going to pay her school fees, buy her shoes, and give general support,” she wrote on Facebook.



https://wondertvmedia.com/update-young-girl-who-was-on-the-streets-with-a-placard-begging-for-her-school-fees-finally-gets-help/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...