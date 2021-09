https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_M90ScLdkk

In Kenya, Nairobi, a slum named Korogocho, where women Aged 60 to well over 90, meet every Thursday afternoon to practice taekwondo, in a bid to protect themselves against sexual assault, has made the rounds, according to lead trainer of the group, Jane Waithageni Kimaru the Class is so serious that Late arrivals are ordered to do sit-ups and jumping jacks as punishment.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUH_PMFMufD/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...