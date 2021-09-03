Kidnap Kingpin, Gudda Turji Threatens Zamfara Villages Over Closing Of Markets

Bulama Bukarti @bulamabukarti wrote:

Remember the kidnap kingpin, Gudda Turji, who went on a rampage a couple of months ago when his father was arrested until he was freed?

He has issued a threat to villages that anyone who complies with the policy closing markets and banning sale of petrol will pay a heavy price.

It should be clear from experience that residents cannot obey state govts’ until and unless they feel protected. They know that the terrorists can raid at any time and so will be more likely to fellow the terrorists’ demand because they are the de factor government of the area.

If governors’ want their banning orders to be effective, they must get Buhari to deploy enough security to protect innocent residents. Otherwise, nobody will disobey terrorists that he knows will kill him without any help.



https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1433709201897967649.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...