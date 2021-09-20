Kidnapping: Ogun Police Warns Against Isolated Prayers In Forests

Kidnapping: Police warn Nigerians against night prayers

The police have warned Nigerians against congregating for night prayers to avoid being kidnapped.

The spokesman for the police command in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in a statement.

The statement noted that “observed with great concern that despite the series of warnings and security tips from the command,” people in the state still hold prayer sessions in the “forest, thereby making themselves easy prey for kidnappers.”

“However, inasmuch as the command is not oblivious of right to freedom of religion, it is worthy of note that the present security situation in the country does not favourably disposed (sic) to organising prayer sessions in isolated places,” said the police statement.

They appealed to the public to refrain from creating opportunities for kidnappers to operate, assuring residents that the command is working “assiduously to get rid of the criminal elements, who turned kidnapping into business.”

The command further explained that security should be seen as everybody’s business and “we should all play our part in securing ourselves and our property.”

“After all, the scriptures even enjoined us to watch and pray,” the police statement pointed out.

“However, if there is any compelling reason to embark on such prayer sessions, the organisers should report to the nearest police station for advice and possible security patrol of the area,” said the police.

Peoples Gazette

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...