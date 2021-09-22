Know The Few Importance Of Sex In A Marriage

Dr Francis ( A Naturopathic doctor)

Sex definitely has plenty of physical and psychological benefits to it. However, the answer to how important it is in a marriage is a bit more complicated than that. Frequent sexual activity has perks such as reduced stress, an emotional connection, greater intimacy and lowered divorce rates. There are differences in how men and women view sex

, but it does play a pivotal role in marriage.

1. Sex Fosters Intimacy

This is probably the most obvious reason why married couples need to have more sex. Sex builds intimacy. Sure, you share everything, and there’s a good bond in your relationship, and yet if sex ranks low in how you express your love for each other, something’s not right. Having to live together and the certainty of each other’s presence can cause your chemistry to fizzle out. Although you’re in love, you may have lost the sexual chemistry you had at the beginning, so what you need is a little more sex to bring it back.

2. Sex Bonds Couples Together

The burst of endorphins in the brain after sexual activity is responsible for helping couples bond during sex. It is not only about penetration and finishing, but the playful exploration that comes before it that will give you the most intimate moments with your partner. Both men and women need the passion, romance, and chemistry to show each other that their love is alive and doing well.

3. Sex Builds a Deeper Level of Communication

Sexually satisfied couples will tell you that sex isn’t confined only to the bedroom; the roots of it extend well beyond, into their everyday lives. Communication outside your bedroom is the key – without it, your physical connection in the bed would be weak. Great sex starts in the mind, which includes honest communication with your partner at all times. Building up to it is what makes sex so much more enjoyable, especially for women, it helps them feel a deep connection with their man and truly love the intercourse.

4. Sex Builds Better Self- esteem

Sex is important to feel great about yourself. Nobody enjoys being in a marriage that lacks physical passion. Everybody wants to be desired. Therefore, passionate and invigorating sex is an indicator that your partner is still into you. Being great in bed and having your spouse come back to you wanting more is a great self-esteem booster for both men and women. On the other hand, examining how important sex is in a long term relationship shows that a fizzled out chemistry or being insecure about yourself and performing poorly can eventually drive your partner to look for other means outside the marriage.

5.Sex is a Great Workout

Sex being the vigorous physical activity that it is, helps you burn a lot of calories. A good round of sex is equivalent to some moderate physical activity such as brisk walking of climbing a flight of stairs. You also mobilize muscles during sex, which help you tighten and tone your abdomen, lower back and thighs. On an average, you would end up burning 200 calories in 30 minutes of good sex. Therefore if you’re on a fitness program monitoring all the calories you intake and burn, cutting out a little time on the treadmill and substituting it with sex with your partner has compounded benefits.

6. It’s a Stress-buster

It’s needless to say how amazing it can be to come home after a long day and release all that pent up stress-energy with your partner in bed. Experts say that regular sex helps people respond better to stress due to the release of feel-good endorphins in the body. Not only does it help you relax, but it gives plenty of bonding time with your partner in bed. And then there’s all the good night’s sleep you’ll get after that. Although a good work out is not recommended just before sleep, sex is an exception to it. It is observed that it decreases body temperature and promotes deep sleep.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...