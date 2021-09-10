Kogi Poly Suspends Lecturer For Allegedly Forcing Students To Buy Text Book

The Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, Dr Usman Salisu Ogbo has suspended a lecturer for allegedly forcing students to buy text books before they would pass their examinations.

Dr. Ogbo made this known on Thursday when he received President, National Association of Nigeria Students, (NANS) Comrade Sunday Asefon alongside his entourage, on a courtesy call in his office.

The Rector who did not mention the name of the staff said it is a clear injustice to the educational system for any lecturer to impose texts books popularly called hand out on students before they could pass their examinations.

While reiterating his position on building an institution that is accessible for all irrespective of class or position in the society, Dr. Ogbo also announced the transfer of a particular head of department whose stay in that position was questionable.

According to him, ”We had cases whereby some lecturers will insist that if students fail to buy their textbooks, they would fail their examination. We also have cases whereby those students that bought books and those that did not buy will be separated. This is pure wickedness.

”Buying of text books is not a justification for students to pass their examination. We always encourage our students to read their books, that is why we insisted that lecturers who have books should place it on our school bookshops and not make it compulsory for students to buy them. Despite our clear intentions, some cabals are not happy”.

He explained further that examination malpractices, cultism, social vices, forgery of result to get admission in the Polytechnic is now a thing of the past and warned that the current management would deal decisively with anyone found wanting and breaking the law.

