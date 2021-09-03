Kogi Threatens To Sue EFCC Over Corruption Claim

Kogi State Government is set to sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) for allegedly misleading a court to order freezing of its account with a new generation bank.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday , the Commissioner for Information , Kingsley Fanwo , asked the EFCC to tender public apology to avoid such litigation . He described EFCC ’ s action as a huge embarrassment , insisting that the claims were false.

The Lagos Division of the Federal High Court had , on Tuesday , ordered the freezing of the Kogi State salary bailout account domiciled in a commercial bank over an alleged N20 billion loan obtained from it .

The judge who gave the order , Tijjani Ringim , said it would subsist pending the conclusion of investigation or possible prosecution by the EFCC .



