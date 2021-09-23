Kpokpogri Drags Tonto Dikeh To Court, Seeks N10 Billion Compensation

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUJ1qnDNw66/?utm_medium=copy_link

This video interview was released recently when prince Kpokpogri made claims of his SUV that was stolen by Tonto

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKu0Cji4MOg

Prince Kpokpogri drags his ex, Tonto, to court. Demands N10bn compensation

.

.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, by her immediate ex boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

.

.

Joined in the suit filed on Wednesday September 22, 2021, is the Department of State Services (DSS). He is seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

.

.

In the suit, Kpokpogri prayed the court for a restraining order stopping the DSS from further inviting him, following the recent petition filed against him by the actress.

.

.

He also asked the court for an order directing Tonto and DSS to pay him the sum of N10 billion as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused him due to the invitation extended to him.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...