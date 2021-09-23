Kpokpogri Has So Much Of Your Sex Tapes – Tonto Warns Sexy Married Twerker, Janemena

Following the recent drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex lover, Prince Kpokpogri. The actress has come out to warn popular instagram twerker, janemena.

Janemena rose to fame for posting erotic twerking videos on IG. On Saturday Dec 14th, 2019, Jane wedded the love of her life.

Excerpt from Tonto’s post as shared on her IG page;

#ICOMEINPEACE

After listening to these leaked voice note between Joseph Egbri (fake name Prince Kpokpogri) and merit, I personally called off my relationship with a man I honestly did LOVE.

Now this is not enough for blackmail and lies but it’s all good and great.

Respectfully,

All we are asking is come answer to the law for your illegal recording and release of my private moments (A CRIME), blackmail (A CRIME) amongst other things alleged about you.

This may be a good time to say @janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possesion (old and very recent).

Not just you but Alot of other married women, celebrities and single girls too.

If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s a matter of time!!!!

SOURCE:Tonto’s Instagram Page

