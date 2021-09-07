Kubiet Akpan: Graduate Reportedly Beaten To Death By Police Officers

A Nigerian graduate of the University of Uyo has reportedly been beaten to death by Akwa Ibom state police officers.

According to what his friends revealed via Facebook post, he was killed in police custody in Akwa Ibom and they are demanding justice.

Kubiet Akpan is a fitness enthusiast and the only son of his parents who was waiting for NYSC Mobilization.

He was wrongfully arrested by the Nigerian Police, B division Ewet Housing Estate in Akwa Ibom on Sunday, August 29 and accused of being an armed robber.

He was then transferred to the prison where he was reportedly beaten till he gave up the ghost.

When friends got information about his arrest, they went to the B division and other multiple police stations but they were denied access to get him.

His friends claimed that they realized Kubiat had been killed after his aunt called the police commissioner and people in Government.

After his demise, the police are alleged to have taken his dead boy to Headquarters Ikot Akpan Abia mortuary without telling his family.

Friends took to Facebook to mourn Kubiet and call for justice.



Kubiat Isaac Akpan, a 28-year-old fresh graduate of Architecture from the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State has died under police custody.

Focus Naija can report that the victim, awaiting NYSC mobilization, was arrested by policemen on Sunday, August 29, 2021 while relaxing at Eni Stores in Uyo.

According to Human Rights Activist and Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, the deceased popularly referred to as “Icon” was taken to B Division and detained at Ewet Housing Estate but did not make it out alive.

He said the deceased was the only son of an aged parents and they were only informed of the tragic death of their son on Thursday.

Curently, the lawyer and members of the deceased’s family have met with the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Akwa Ibom State Police Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death and ensure that justice is met for him.

He wrote;

JUSTICE FOR KUBIAT

I am representing the family of Mr. Kubiat Isaac Akpan (popularly known as Icon), a 28 year old fresh graduate of Architecture from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Kubiat was arrested while relaxing at Eni Stores in Uyo by some policemen at about 7pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021 and taken to B Division, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo. He did not come out of police custody alive.

Until his life was taken away, Kubiat was awaiting mobilization for service by the National Youth Service Corps.

I met with the Deputy Commissioner of Police and other officers at the State CID, Akw Ibom State Police Command, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in company of my colleague, Augustine Asuquo and some members of the deceased family.

We are currently working with the police to ensure that justice is done. I deliberately refrained from making public comments on the case before now because the aged parents of the deceased needed to be informed of this very tragic development.

They were only informed on Thursday about the murder of their only son. This is all that I want to say at this time. Investigation is ongoing. I will make additional public statements in due course as the need arises.

