La Palma: Families Given 1hr To Escape Before Toxic Gas Bomb Explodes (Pix, Video)

GET OUT NOW! FAMILIES were given just one hour to escape the red-hot lava gushing from La Palma’s volcanic eruption before it engulfs everything in its path.

Terrified locals grabbed what they could before the magma devastates the town of Todoque as it makes its way towards the Atlantic Ocean.

Authorities warned when the lava hits the sea, it will create explosions and clouds of toxic gases as it cools rapidly – causing further damage to the health and homes of locals.

The 1,000C lava will react with the mere 20C saltwater and produce a noxious “gas bomb” – that could result in acid rain, structural damage, and the destruction of the land.

An explosion of water vapour will occur, appearing as a dense white cloud, that can irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory tract.

The acidic smoke could also drastically reduce visibility at sea, forcing the closure of the shipping area to the west of the island.

The volcano is continuing to spew out between 6,000 and 9,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide each day, further exacerbating health fears.

But now the huge wall of lava is aiming straight at Todoque, in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane, and is moving at a speed of 120 metres per hour.

All 1,200 residents of the quiet town have been ordered to leave their homes immediately because of the imminent danger to life and property.

Firefighters say they are powerless to stop it and can only hope that as few properties as possible will be swallowed up.

A church, blocks of flats, a school, and a series of modern villas with pools are set to be submerged in lava in just a few hours.

“The reality that we are witnessing every day as we perform our functions as firefighters on the island of La Palma is harsh and it is difficult for us to assume the impossibility of stopping what nature executes slowly,” a Consortium spokesman said.

“We will continue working in such a situation with churned stomachs, hoping that the damage will be as minor as possible.”

Technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan, Miguel Ángel Morcuende said it was unclear whether the lava will hit the sea later today or tomorrow.

It will be slowed down by “obstacles in its way” – one of these being Todoque.

More than 6,000 people have now been displaced due to the relentless flow of lava, with many seeking refuge in shelters.

“NOT SAFE”

In an update on the impending doom, Councillor for the Environment of the Cabildo de La Palma, Borja Perdomo explained: “The lava has buried more than 500 metres of track.

“The lava flows from the La Palma eruption have already claimed 190 homes, representing an increase of 24 in the last few hours.”

He described the situation as “not safe” after multiple small earthquakes triggered a “new eruption” on the Spanish island of La Palma today.

After the initial eruption, small earthquakes hit the island giving authorities a warning that another eruption was likely.

Because of this warning, more than 6,000 people have been evacuated – avoiding hundreds of devastating casualties.

