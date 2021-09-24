La Palma: ‘World’s Luckiest House’ Miraculously Stands Alone (Pictures, Video)

MIRACULOUS : THE “world’s luckiest house” stands alone amongst the scorched landscape after miraculously surviving the red-hot lava spewing out of the La Palma volcano.

An unbelievable image shows the home in El Paríso appearing to be perfectly intact as it sits in the midst of devastation.

It has been dubbed a “miracle house” for somehow surviving the magma gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that has destroyed over 350 properties.

The retired Danish couple who own the home are “relieved it’s still standing”, according to Ada Monnikendam, who built the house with her husband.

“We all started crying like crazy when I told them [the owners] that their beloved house was intact,” she told El Mundo.

More than half of the homes in the area and a local school have been ravaged by the relentless flow of lava.

The couple, who “don’t want to talk to anyone because they won’t stop crying,” are ironically said to have chosen La Palma specifically because of its volcanic landscape.

Monnikendam said they were “sad to know that the house is there alone without anyone being able to take care of it.”

But the builder realises how lucky they are for the home to still be standing and explaining the homeowners have friends in the area who have lost everything.

Thousands were evacuated for their homes, with some being given just one hour to escape, forcing them to leave everything behind.

The bright white home boldly standing strong in the thick of the ravaged black terrain has now become a beacon of hope for terrified locals.

Its new found isolation eerily echoes that of a home in Iceland, located on the tiny island Elliðaey, which was dubbed the “world’s loneliest house”.

The single white building is perched on the side of a vast green hill, completely exposed to the elements, on the remote island in the Atlantic Ocean.

Now La Palma locals can only wait for the exact extent of the damage to be assessed as they remain holed up in makeshift shelters.

However, the Canary Islands government has announced plans to buy two housing developments to accommodate those made homeless.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5EquroM4aw

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16229283/worlds-luckiest-house-stands-alone-surviving-la-palma-volcano/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...