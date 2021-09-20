Ladies, How Do You Feel When Your Boyfriend Asks You For Money?

Hello nairalanders…

The other day I had to ask my girlfriend for some cash because I was short of cash and needed to pay someone for a work done. Of course she gave me but her attitude changed from that day onwards even as she tries so hard to mask it. Respect dropped and she cared less unlike how we were before I borrowed the money from her. I’ve never been stingy as I always showered her with alerts.. I purposely decided not to give give back the money shaa so as to observe her reaction to it and from the look of things it doesn’t look good.

PS: Our relationship is 3months old and this is my first time of seeking financial assistance from her and it’s little money.

So ladies how do you feel when your boyfriend borrows money from you and don’t give back??

