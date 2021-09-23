Ladies, Stop Filming Sexual Intercourse, Nudity With Your Partners – Kemi Olunloyo

Ladies should stop filming sexual intercourse and nudity with their partners – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian journalist and social media personality, Dr Kemi Olunloyo has advised young women not to record sexual intercourse or nudity with their partners, WonderTV Media reports.

This advice came after a Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri attempted to blackmail the actress with her sex tape.

The journalist who took to her Instastory to advised the ladies wrote:

“On Ms Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri my advice is that ladies should stop filming sexual intercourse/nudity with your partners. This is the core issue of blackmail here with everyone using their past lovers against each other. It’s tacky and tasteless. Your children are watching and the internet is clicking

