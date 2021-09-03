Ladies, Would You Marry This Kind Of Man?

To the ladies in the house. Would you marry a guy who his matter don cast as in his sexcapades is the news of the town. the kind of guy that flirts with anything with a skirt and has sex with any that allows for it.

Note this guy is financially buoyant lives the best life can offer nice car. house. travels. etc.

Would you?

Here is a piece of my story there was this babe that I was always chasing trying to get her attention at any cost she no gree but immediately Mr sexcapade pulls up with macho skills to tell her how she has nice legs she blushes like no tomorrow dey. I now heard he took her out last weekend. I guess my business with her is done n dusted.

