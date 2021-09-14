Lady Quits Bank Job After Getting Offer In Dubai, Gets There & Told No More Work

A young lady identified as Kimberly Ofori has narrated on LinkedIn how she got stranded in Dubai after travelling there in hope of working a better job. The lady rejected a promotion she was offered at a bank she used to work for in Amsterdam because she wanted to take up a different job in Dubai.

So she resigned from the bank, packed her bag, and went with a one-way ticket to the United Arab Emirates. Before making that bold move, the lady had got a job with a housing company that offered a relatively better salary that is tax-free.

When she got to the new workplace in Dubai all excited, the director of the company was shocked to see her. Some moment after, she called Ofori, gave her a one-month advance salary and apologised that the job vacancy had been cancelled.

The boss revealed that they have been trying to reach her and inform her of the new development before she got to Dubai.

That was how Ofori got stranded and had to spend the next six months applying for over 70 jobs without success. She had to survive on water and piece meals like noodles and biscuits. She never told anyone back home of the situation.

When the young lady’s salary dried up, she got more desperate with her job hunting until she got one.



https://www.legit.ng/1434137-lady-resigns-work-offer-dubai-told-vacancy-cancelled.html?fbclid=IwAR1U7Q7UUBtKb_0SEDXsE16WXJz4E5EMJOTy3dRuAAG_iKntpyfvN0NNCJQ

