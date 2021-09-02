Lagos Airport Driver Returns Prominent Nigerian’s $20,000, Phone, Jewelry

A Lagos airport staff, Emmanuel Eluu has returned $20,000, phone, jewelry and other valuables forgotten by a traveler.

Eluu drives one of the buses used for conveying passengers at the Airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Terminal Two (MMA2).

He found a black bag carried by a prominent Nigerian – whose name was concealed – around 3:10pm of 30th August.

MMA2 operators, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) said the worker took it to the Aviation Security (AVSEC) Airside Supervisor, Taiwo Adelakun.

He was accompanied by Gbadamosi Olasunkami (Operations, Airside Supervisor) and Oluwole Alonge (Operations, Airside Head of Shift).

A statement by BASL Corporate Affairs Manager, Mikail Mumuni revealed other items found apart from the foreign currency.

They include N500,000, nine wristwatches, one bead, one eyeglasses, jewelry in two golden purses, four bank cheques, eye drops, envelopes, business cards, ID card and Samsung Note 20 Ultra. .

The spokesman said the owner’s number on the card was called by the security supervisor on the instruction of the AVSEC Manager.

From his destination (Port Harcourt), the top citizen, who had boarded an Arik Air flight, instructed his protocol aide in Lagos to collect the belongings.

“The owner of the bag initiated a video conversation with Adelakun, affirming the identity of the protocol officer and thanked the management and staff of MMA2 for the honesty and professionalism,” Mumuni added.

In April, an AVSEC staff of MMA2 found and turned in N2.3 million misplaced by an Uyo-bound passenger on Ibom Air.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/02/lagos-airport-driver-returns-prominent-nigerians-20000-phone-jewelry/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...