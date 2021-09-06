Lagos-Based Lady And Her Boyfriend Send Fake Bank Credit Alert (Video)

Lagos-Based Lady Connive With Her Boyfriend To Send Fake Bank Credit Alert (Photo, Video)

A Lagos-based Lady identified as Chidinma Ohazulike was caught after she connived with her boyfriend to defraud a company by sending fake bank credit alert, IgbereTV reports.

The company she defrauded, @Rhemmygoldcollections shared the information on Instagram. The company wrote;

“*BEWARE*OF*FAKE*BANK CREDIT*ALERT*!!!!

Pls, refer to the above subject matter. Kindly be informed of the trending fake bank credit alerts where some dubious and criminal minded customers uses to cook and prepare fake credit alerts by using and editing the previous USSD messages which they might have received on their phones.

The Public should take several note of this and beware of the criminal act, as a customer named Miss CHIDINMA OHAZULIKE in Lagos has just been caught after much investigation and interrogation that took the security personnel a whole month, CHIDINMA admitted that she committed the criminal act and that it’s her boyfriend who did the transaction (fake alert)to Rhemmygold company but to many other small and large scale businesses.

We are equally aware that some bad elements are also into the same attitude, which I advice they should desist from such because y’all know every day is for the thief and one day is for owner. Nemesis will surely catch up one day.Not even this hard time that the rate of hard currencies are not smiling at us. Dear business owners kindly be as vigilant as possible‼️”



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTcY8FboZ-S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbQRmjam4jw

