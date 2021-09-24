Lagos Compensates More Families Of Deceased RRS Officers With ₦20 Million

*GOVERNOR SANWO-OLU COMPENSATES MORE DECEASED FAMILIES OF LATE RRS OFFICERS WITH N20m*

Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has again, reaffirmed his pledge to always give wholesome support to the security agencies as he today, in his government’s trademark tradition, handed out, two (2), individual beneficiary cheques of ten million naira (N10,000,000.00), each to the bereaved families of Late RRS Officers at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo, the Governor emphatized with the affected families, describing the monetary support as a token and the government’s efforts at comforting affected families, maintaining that, no amount of financial gift can make up for the lost lives and the gallantry of the fallen Patriots.

The Governor, through the Deputy Chief of Staff commended and appreciated the gallantry of the deceased operatives, reassuring the families and Lagos residents of the government’s decisiveness to always work for the good and wellbeing of the masses.

Mr Soyannwo expressed that the gesture is one of the Governor’s policy in ensuring the welfare of security personnel for effective performance of their duties in protecting lives and properties in the State which is in line with the Theme’s Agenda on Security and Good Governance.

The two (2) beneficiary families are late SPY/PC Omale Job and SPY/PC Adeniran Adekunle.

While Mrs. Adeniran Tosin and Master Ayomide Adeniran respresented Late SPY/PC Adeniran Adekunle, Mrs. Omale Juliana and Master David Omale respresented Late SPY/PV Omale Job.

Speaking on behalf of the two (2) beneficiary families, a son of one of the deceased, Master David Omale, expressed profuse thanks to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the cushion and lifeline, while wishing everyone present and the government greater success and impact in the lives of Lagosians.

Adebayo Taofiq

Director Media

Lagos RRS.



https://oyotoday.com/governor-sanwo-olu-compensates-another-deceased-families-of-late-rrs-officers-with-n20m/

