Lagos Police Rescue Debtor Tied To A Stake Over N4.6 Million Debt (Pics, Video)

A young creditor identified as Oluchi Okoye aka PACA has been arrested by policemen attached to the Denton Police Station for tying his debtor, Reuben Alozie, to a stake over unpaid N4.6m debt.

The suspect tied the victim to a stick with ropes at No. 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos from 22nd September to 23rd September when he was eventually rescued by the police.

According to the suspect, he resulted to self help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

The arrest of the suspect was made possible following a complaint lodged at the station by victim’s wife, Angela Reuben who reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

Following the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu directed that the suspect should be transferred to the Command’s Tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police uses this medium to warn people against taking the law into their own hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUNzn-2t3Ty/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gOQa6vVFWQ

