The Lagos State government, on Monday, announced the release of the Year 2021 Public Service Examination Results with immediate effect.

The Lagos State Ministry of Education, through her Examinations Board, has urged all categories of cadres in the State Public Service who duly participated in the Examination to check the results on the board’s portal.

A statement made available to DAILY INDEPENDENT and signed by Bakare Fatai, Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Examinations Board urged all concerned to “Visit the Lagos State Examinations Board’s Portal by logging into: examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng with the Card Serial Number and PIN provided during the Registration Process to print out their Result Slips for further necessary actions.

“On this note, the Lagos State Government hereby congratulates all the successful candidates,” the statement added.

https://independent.ng/lagos-release-2021-public-service-examination-results/

