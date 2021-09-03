Lagos To Divert Traffic For Today’s Match Between Nigeria And Liberia

WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: LAGOS TO DIVERT TRAFFIC AT STADIUM AXIS

In preparation for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia slated for Friday, 3rd of September, 2021, by 5:00 pm, the Lagos State Government will divert traffic leaving and coming into Surulere at the National Stadium.

A statement signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, revealed that vehicles will be barred from accessing Surulere from the axis from noon, including the service lane inbound the National Stadium from Alaka and Teslim Balogun Stadium from Ojuelegba.

He advised that motorists heading towards Costain, Lagos Island from Masha/Kilo and Surulere to use Adeniran Ogunsanya or Bode Thomas to link Iponri or Eric Moore to access their destinations or use Adelabu to connect Babs Animashaun/Eric Moore axis to link Brewery and access Costain or Eko Bridge.

“In the same vein, motorists can use the aforementioned route to access Surulere from Lagos Island. Vehicle owners heading towards Ikorodu Road from Surulere are also advised to make use of Akerele to link Ogunlana Drive inwards Itire road and connect Ojuelegba to their destination”, he averred.

The Commissioner assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel, alongside other Security Agencies, will be on ground to ensure traffic flow is seamless, stressing that the cooperation of the community and all that ply the affected axis is vital to ease the flow of traffic during the period.

Oladeinde reiterated the commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to ensure that the past glory associated with the State in the footballing world is re-enacted to make Lagos the home ground of the Super Eagles.



