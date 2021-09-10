LAGOS TO SET UP MEDICAL PARK ON AWOLOWO ROAD, IKOYI

As part of initiatives to reform the health sector in Lagos State and build facilities that meet global standards, the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, has concluded plans to set up a Medical Park on 2.175 hectares of land along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

According to a statement signed by the Director-General, Office of Public-Private Partnerships (OPPP), Mr. Ope George, the parcel of land, which formerly housed the School of Nursing, will be developed into an ultra-modern Medical Centre with state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure.

He said that the Medical Park would provide a full spectrum of excellent and quality healthcare services with cutting edge technology, medical specialists and diagnostic services under a Public-Private Partnership structure.

Revealing that the Medical Park will comprise 120-150 bed spaces, while providing services that are targeted towards specific needs, George averred that the infrastructure will encourage medical tourism in Lagos State, as residents would no longer need to travel abroad for treatment.

The Director-General stated that services to be provided at the Medical Park include Outpatient/Inpatient Clinics, Diagnostic Services, Pediatrics and Neonatology, Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Neurology, Cardiology, Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Oncology, Orthopedics and Traumatology.

