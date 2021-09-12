The Lagos State Government has trained and presented necessary work tools, including Personal Protective Clothing, to 100 newly employed officers of the Fire Service for effective discharge of their duties.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, speaking at the passing out parade of the new Firefighters after six months of intensive training, charged the officers to boost the effectiveness of the Agency in Fire Safety, Rescue and Firefighting Operations.

She reminded the officers that the Personal Protective Clothing, which is essential for their maximum protection,

was provided by the State Government to combat infernos while keeping the Firefighters safe and secure as they

perform their statutory duties.

Admonishing the newly inducted officers, Mrs. Adeseye stressed that their focus should be on the prevention of fire outbreaks as well as ensuring the safety of lives and property, saying “Rescuing and protecting the citizens’ lives and property from the destructive consequences of fire and related emergencies should be your priority, as the best fire fought is the one prevented.

The Fire Boss clarified that the Officers, who would later be deployed across the State, will undergo operational attachment under the tutelage of experienced Firemen in order to acquire vital skills and experience required for successful firefighting operations.

Commending the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for providing all necessary support to the Agency, the Director implored the officers to contribute their quota to ensuring efficient and effective service delivery to the inhabitants of Lagos.

https://lagosstate.gov.ng/blog/2021/09/12/lagos-trains-equips-100-newly-recruited-firefighters/

