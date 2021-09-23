Landlord Throws Tenant’s Child Down From A Storey Building In NDU Bayelsa (Pix)

Landlord throws tenant’s child down from a storey building in NDU Amassoma

This is Bayelsa earlier today reported that a Landlord threw his tenant’s two month old baby from a storey building.

A Facebook user Tari narrated the incident

” The man is mad, or might have taken things .

House rent that is suppose to expire at the end of November but the landlord has been disturbing them to pay the money or pack out . They have told him to wait still November ending but he refused. Few days back he has brought a new tenant to check the house when their house rent has not expire.

Now yesterday when they where at home the husband was inside the house , the man locked the husband inside the house and was fighting his wife . He held one hand of the child with hand and was fighting the wife with his other hand .

A two months baby bones aren’t strong yet . In the process of fighting the baby slip from his hand and hit the ground from the one storey building.

Funny enough the dedication of the child is on Sunday , the man has already paid for drinks and other things .

The most painful part is that the Child is the tenant first child.

Omo they almost set the landlord on fire if not for his family people. “

