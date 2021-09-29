LASG TO DIVERT TRAFFIC AT MARINE BRIDGE FOR EMERGENCY REPAIRS

The Lagos State Government will divert traffic at Marine Bridge as the Federal Government commences emergency repair works on different sections of the bridge from tomorrow, Wednesday, 29th of September till Thursday, 23rd of December, 2021.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, explained that the repairs will be done in phases for minimal inconvenience to motorists, adding that the Ijora-bound lane will be closed to vehicular movement during the first phase, while the Apapa-bound lane would be subsequently shut for the second phase.

Speaking on the traffic diversion plan, the Commissioner revealed that motorists heading towards the Ijora axis will be diverted into a counter-flow on the Apapa-bound lane and vice versa when the Apapa-bound lane is closed for repairs, to reduce traffic gridlock during the course of the project.

Oladeinde further stated that the officers of the State’s Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, would direct traffic, in addition to strategically placed traffic signs on the routes, to guide vehicular movement during the stipulated period.

The Commissioner solicited the cooperation of residents and road-users towards the successful commencement and completion of the emergency works, reiterating the present administration’s commitment to the development of transport infrastructure across the metropolis.

#LASG

#ForAGreaterLagos



https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=226374999520561&id=100064441879510

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...