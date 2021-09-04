Lawmaker, Onuigbo Visits Families Who Lost 7 Persons After Eating Suya (Pix Video)

Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal Constituency, Hon Sam Onuigbo, has paid condolence visits to the families of Chibuzor Ikwunze at Umuagu, Umuhu Ohuhu and late Sunday Ogbah at Umuaeze, both in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia state.

Both families lost four and three family members respectively after allegedly eating barbecue, popularly known as suya and fruit juice in Umuahia last week, ABN TV reports.

Chibuzor Ikwunze’s children between the ages of 3 — 12 had visited the family of late Sunday Ogba for holidays when the incident took place.

Late Ogbah died along with two of his children while his wife and daughter survived. They also ate from the same meal.

Hon. Onuigbo who represents the victims is the first political office holder to identify with the families since the incident happened, ABN TV reports.

The lawmaker who visited the families along with his aides and members of the constituency on Thursday expressed sadness over the incident, saying he lacks word to describe how saddened he is.

“I want to truly appeal to you to accept God’s presence in your life. I know it’s God that kept you (Chibuzor Ikwunze) and your wife alive after losing four children at a go” he said

While at late Ogba family, he said, “I know I cannot find words to describe this kind of situation and how sad I feel. This is indeed very very sad, a very unfortunate development.”

He reiterated that what has happened is irreversible, urging the bereaved families to take heart.

The lawmaker said no amount of weeping will bring back the dead persons, urging the families to find solace in God.

He prayed God to console the families and give them fortitude to bear the death of their loved ones.

He promised to offer assistance in whatever he can to cushion the effects of the pain the families are passing through.

He urged the families to include him in the burial planning process.

The lawmaker also donated undisclosed amount of money to both families.

The state government had indicated readiness to conduct autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death of the seven victims.

It says outcome of the autopsy would be made public.

