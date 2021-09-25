Lawrence Okolie Knocks Out Prasovic To Retain WBO Cruiserweight Title

Lawrence Okolie retained his WBO cruiserweight title with a third-round knockout victory over Dilan Prasovic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Saturday night.

The fight was Okolie’s first title defence since beating Krzysztof Głowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title in March at the SSE Arena, London.

Okolie scored a knockdown in the second quarter catching Prasovic with a right shot to the chin before adding an uppercut but he could not score the winner as time ran out.

The British-born pugilist of Nigerian descent scored a knockout win after injuring his opponent in the rib cage.

It was his 14th knockout win in 17 professional fights.

Reacting to his victory, Okolie said, “I grew into the fight.

“It’s difficult for guys who come like that and they’re cagey.

“For me, the better the person in front of me, the better the performance.

“This guy tried to spoil but the other champions try to win.”



Lawrence, nicknamed “The Sauce” is a British boxer born to Nigerian parents.

He has not lost any of his 17 fights since turning professional in 2017.

