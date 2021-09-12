Leeds Vs Liverpool 0 – 1 – (Live)

Liverpool are in seriously good form right now but their performance against Chelsea would have dented their confidence. Despite being a man up for more than 45 minutes, the Reds failed to score after Mohamed Salah’s penalty and the game ended 1-1. With a poor transfer window behind, their lack of activity may just begin to catch up with them.

Leeds United haven’t changed and it’s a good thing that they haven’t. Marcelo Bielsa’s team play their fugazi football to near perfection. And we say perfection because the downsides of Leeds are inherent in the system that they play. Their risky, attacking brand of football is what will make this game interesting.

