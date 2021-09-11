Leicester City Vs Manchester City 0 – 1 – (Full Time)

MANCHESTER CITY VS LEICESTER CITY

All eyes on the king power stadium as Leicester take on Manchester city on Saturday, 11th of September at exactly 3:00pm Nigerian time.

TEAM NEWS

LEICESTER CITY TEAM NEWS

Maddison and vardy are expected to play the forward position for Leicester against Manchester city in their newly adopted 4-4-2 formation. Brendan Rodgers will certainly bank on his midfield of 4 which includes barnes, tielemans, ndidi and Albrighton. Thomas, soyuncu, amartey and pereira will start for Leicester city in defence with Schmeichel in goal.

MANCHESTER CITY TEAM NEWS

Grealish, sterling and torres are expected to start as the forwards for Manchester city against Leicester city in game week 4. Kevin de Bruyne is tipped to return to Manchester city’s starting eleven after the international break. Gundogan and rodri are expected to accompany the Belgian in midfield. Cancelo, laporte, dias and walker will be pep guardiola’s preferred defenders for the Leicester city’s clash.

In the last ten meetings between Manchester city and Leicester city, the citizens have won 7 while the foxes have won 3.

