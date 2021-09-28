Life As An Albino – (My Experience)

I don’t know if this is the right section for this post, but With tears in my eyes am making this write up.

I prepared for Church early this morning, so as to meet first service on time, on getting to the road I stopped a tricycle (keke napep) to take me to my Church.

A man stopped the keke driver, he was a very fair man (albino) putting on a well ironed chinos trouser and a clean white shortleve. At first the kekeman didn’t want to stop, I was the one who touched him, that can’t you see your been stopped? Before he held his break.

The man walked a few steps and came and sat down beside me, (saying good morning) which I responded with a welcoming face. While we were going I was pressing my phone, still looking at the time…then the keke driver stopped for another passenger, the woman came with his two kids, as soon she made to enter, she saw the albino, immediately she stopped, told the keke driver to keep going (muttering that space won’t contain her both children)

I was surprised, because I saw the whole thing, but I kept quiet, not up to 2min the keke driver stopped again for an elderly woman (about 65years old) as soon as she saw the albino in the back seat, she waved her hand to the keke driver, he should go on.

All this while, I was sad, the happiness and joy in me going to Church this morning just died, I felt it….. the fairman stopped at the next intersection, which he paid his fare, but I can see the expression on his face, the shame, the embarrassment (he couldn’t even looked at my face).

I can’t help to think about the bias treatment from this white FOLKS towards we black men. When we don’t even love and respect one another.

You see TRIBALIST war online, fight amongst ourselves Daily.

At first, I didn’t want to talk about it but please let’s treat each other’s right, Irrespective of our personalities.

