Linda Ikeji Becomes Nollywood Executive Producer, Producer And Storyteller

Linda Ikeji officially ventures into the Nigerian movie industry as an Executive Producer, Producer, and Storyteller

Linda Ifeoma Ikeji, CEO of Linda Ikeji Media (LIM), is officially going into the Nigerian movie industry.

After years of thinking up original ideas and creating content for Linda Ikeji TV, Linda will be taking her imaginative storytelling skills to the movie industry.

She will be working as an Executive Producer, Producer, and Storyteller to create films, series, and reality shows that will be enjoyed by viewers in Nigeria and all over the world. Her first movie is already underway …

Linda Ikeji officially ventures into the Nigerian movie industry as an Executive Producer, Producer, and Storyteller

Speaking on taking such a bold step, Linda Ikeji said: “You probably don’t know this about me, but I’m a creative thinker and imaginative storyteller. I have so many story ideas in my head and I can’t wait to be bringing them to life one after the other in films, series, and reality shows.

“Watch out for my next chapter! You will be proud.”



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/linda-ikeji-officially-ventures-into-the-nigerian-movie-industry-as-an-executive-producer-producer-and-storyteller-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...