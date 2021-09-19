Linda Ikeji Celebrates Her 41st Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian successful blogger, Linda Ikeji took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 41st birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared new photos of herself with the caption;

“Happy birthday to this dynamite!

I am alive. I am healthy. I am happy. I have conquered. God has been so good to me. I am grateful!

Was trying to be a little sexy for my birthday, hope I succeeded!

Thank you all so much for all your well wishes. Kisses!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT_akEUtKo9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

