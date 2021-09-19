Linda Ikeji Celebrates Her 41st Birthday (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Nigerian successful blogger, Linda Ikeji took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 41st birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared new photos of herself with the caption;

“Happy birthday to this dynamite!

I am alive. I am healthy. I am happy. I have conquered. God has been so good to me. I am grateful!

Was trying to be a little sexy for my birthday, hope I succeeded!

Thank you all so much for all your well wishes. Kisses!”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CT_akEUtKo9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: