Lionel Messi Ignored Mauricio Pochettino’s Handshake After Being Substituted (Pix)

Lionel Messi hasn’t hit the ground running at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine made the sensational move from Barcelona to PSG in the summer after failing to extend his 21-year stay at Camp Nou.

Before Mauricio Pochettino’s side took on Lyon on Sunday night, Messi hadn’t scored in his first two appearances for his new club.

He made his debut after coming on as a second half substitute in a 2–0 away win against Reims last month.

After the international break disrupted his first few weeks at the Parc des Princes, Messi made his first start in midweek in the Champions League clash against Club Brugge. However, it didn’t go to plan with the French side only managed a 1-1 draw with Messi largely ineffective.

And it wasn’t third time lucky for Messi either against Lyon at the Parc des Princes

PSG struggled in the first half but went within inches of taking the lead when Messi struck the crossbar with a terrific free-kick.

It would be as close as the Argentine went on his home debut.

It was actually Lyon who took the lead in the second half as Lucas Paqueta fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, PSG were soon level. Neymar went down under the challenge of Jason Denayer and, while replays appeared to show the Brazilian fouled the defender in the first place, a penalty was awarded.

Would Neymar allow Messi to score his first PSG goal on his first match at the Parc des Princes? No chance.

Neymar stepped up and equalised for his side.

Game on.

However, it wasn’t game on for Messi.

Ten minutes after Neymar’s equaliser, Pochettino decided to substitute Messi with PSG looking to win the match. It was a strange decision and Messi didn’t look particularly pleased.

In fact, some fans accused Messi of ignoring Pochettino’s handshake as he walked off the pitch.

Messi is still searching for his first goal and assist in Paris.

