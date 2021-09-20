Liquorose Emerges Head Of House, Cross Deputy. Emmanuel Wins The Ultimate Veto Power

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Emmanuel wins the ultimate veto power game. He is now immuned from being eviction this week and has automatically entered the finals.

He nominated Liquorose as head of house and Cross as Deputy.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: