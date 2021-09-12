Liverpool Star Harvey Elliott Suffers Horrible Injury In Leeds Match

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott suffered a very bad injury in the Premier League Match today against Leeds United.

Elliott is suspected to have suffered a broken leg injury from the incident.

The 18 years old was immediately stretched off during Leeds vs Liverpool match after the challenge by Pascal Struijk.

The Leeds defender, Pascal Struijk received a straight red card.

Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp was furious with the tackle on the 18-year-old and teammate Mohamed Salah looked concerned.

The young midfielder reacted to the devastating injury on Social media.

On Instagram, Elliott wrote: “Thanks for the messages guys! Road to recovery. YNWA.”

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSoyXLBsInU

