Living A Perfect Christian Life Is Hard But Possible. Here Is Why

Living a perfect christian life is hard but it’s possible. To some, the christian life is easy probably because of their wealth, nice cars, beautiful houses etc. Our human needs too makes christianity hard too. e.g our need 4 money, happy marriage, children, happy home, good job etc.

Hardship, poverty, childlessness, marital delay, broken home etc, make it difficult too for one to live a perfect christian life.

In summary, living a perfect christian life as a human (having a flesh and blood) is really hard but it’s possible. It’s neither easier 4 the rich but it’s more harder 4 the poor. My own point of view.

