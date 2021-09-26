Long Queue At Dubai Apple Store As Customers Hustle To Buy iPhone 13

A Dubai-based Nigerian and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bureau De Change, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha has revealed the crowd that was at the Apple Store in Dubai mall awaiting to purchase the latest Apple product, ‘iPhone 13’.

According to Mompha, who was one of the customers said that as of 7 a.m, customers were already lining up to purchase the iPhone 13.

Mompha who purchased four of the iPhone 13 for himself, his wife and his two kids, disclosed this in a post on his Insta-story.

Posting a picture of the long queue, he wrote:

“The line at 7am outside the Apple Store in Dubai Mall for iPhone 13!”

https://wondertvmedia.com/long-queue-at-dubai-apples-store-as-customers-hurtle-to-buy-iphone-13/

